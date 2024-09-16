subscribe
SMP adds to electronic throttle body program

Adam Malik

Standard Motor Products recently released electronic throttle bodies for popular Volvo cars and SUVs through the 2022 model year, as well as Jeep vehicles like the 2024-22 Grand Cherokee and 2024-18 Wrangler.

Additional new coverage includes popular vehicles like the 2024-21 Ford F-150, 2019-15 Hyundai Sonata, and 2022-20 General Motors heavy-duty trucks.

New related components include Accelerator Pedal Sensors for the 2023-21 Hyundai Elantra, 2023-22 Hyundai Tucson and 2023 Kia Sportage.

“Electronic throttle bodies are a product category that barely existed just 20 years ago, but has become one of the industry’s fastest growing underhood categories,” John Herc, vice president of vehicle control marketing at SMP. “We are committed to consistently expanding our extensive, industry-leading ETB program to ensure that service providers look to us for quality and coverage.”

