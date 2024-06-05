Shops make voices heard in the latest Jobber News

Canadian automotive repair shops share significant qualms about quality auto parts in the latest Annual Shop Survey from Jobber News.

Shops were surveyed about their partnership with jobbers. While parts availability is always top of mind, parts quality was an often-mentioned issue among survey respondents.

This issue of Jobber News dives into the results of the survey, gathering feedback from shops about quality concerns, how the availability of parts has changed, what they value most in their partnership with jobbers and other challenges they’re facing.

Then check out our columnists in this issue. Kumar Saha explores the possibility of using artificial intelligence in parts pricing. He explores the current state, how it can be used and key barriers in the way.

Zakari Krieger examines how the jobber-shop relationship needs to be one that evolves past being simply transactional. He offers insights on how to change that.

We were on the road at Lordco’s annual trade show in Vancouver and the MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers Vision Conference in Detroit and you can check out the highlights.

And there are also our usual sections like Letters, News, By the Numbers and Car-toon in the back. So grab your copy or click here to see the digital edition.