Shop-ware, Voyomotive announce partnership

Shops can now use Voyo cellular telematics controllers to implement vehicle data remotely into their Shop-Ware system after a partnership was announced between Shop-ware and Voyomotive.

Features include service-related PIDs, scan tool level diagnostics, and third-party predictive analytics.

Shop-Ware recently added DVX (Digital Vehicle Experience). Within the Shop-Ware platform, shop staff can use two-way texting or a live chat messenger to communicate with customers. The release of the telematics integration, as well as several other notable feature enhancements, further revolutionizes the way that auto repair shops diagnose and repair vehicles.

The Voyo controllers provide access to embedded vehicle data not available from standard telematics systems. When a condition requiring service occurs, a repair record is automatically created within Shop-Ware for approval by a manager. Service information and alerts include odometer value, low remaining oil life and “check engine light” status.

“We are proud to partner with Voyomotive to deliver a combined solution that is another big win for shops and their ability to collaborate with their customers,” says Carolyn Coquillette, founder and CEO of Shop-Ware.

“The benefits of greater connectivity have been demonstrated in many industries, but the goal of managing shops using real-time, remote vehicle data has evaded the aftermarket service sector,” says Peter Yorke, Co-founder and CEO of Voyomotive. “Our new partnership with Shop-Ware realizes the potential offered by telematics, including improved automation and supply chain management, lower operating costs and increased shop revenue.”