Shop owner Scott Eccles receives alumni award

Mohawk College handed out Alumni of Distinction Awards recently and a Hamilton-area shop owner was recognized.

Scott Eccles, owner of Eccles Auto Service in Dundas, Ontario, was one of 10 recipients of the award. It recognizes “outstanding Mohawk graduates for their career achievements and contributions to the community. All of the nominees are individuals who set the standard of excellence for which Mohawk College is recognized and they are a source of inspiration for future generations.”

Eccles took over the auto repair business from his father Bruce. The younger Eccles received a diploma in business before completing his apprenticeship at Mohawk in Hamilton and became a Red Seal licenced technician.

Mohawk noted that Scott is a community supporter, including serving as a board member on the Downtown Dundas BIA, sponsoring local sports teams, volunteering with an animal fostering program and supporting local businesses through a gift card program during the pandemic.