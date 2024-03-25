Shop Boss adds new payment options

Shop Boss now allows for PayPal and Venmo payment services into its Boss Pay system.

The company said it’s the first web-based shop management software to incorporate both services in its system. This integration allows for a checkout process that caters to all customer generations.

With a streamlined payment experience, there are fewer clicks and automatic mobile login when using the respective apps, making remote payments smoother and more user-friendly. Additionally, PayPal’s advanced AI fraud detection provides shops and customers with added security against fraudulent transactions. Venmo is only available for text-to-pay customers.

“We are thrilled to be the first Shop Management Software to offer this seamless checkout experience with PayPal and Venmo,” said Cavan Robinson, SMS general manager for parent company Vehlo. “With this new offering we can meet the needs of our shops’ next-gen customers and offer an elevated experience for all.”

Boss Pay supports digital signature capture, remote text-to-pay options and consumer financing.