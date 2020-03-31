Shad’s R&R won’t go ahead in June

For the first time in 46 years, Shad’s R&R has been cancelled.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the aftermarket golf fundraiser for muscular dystrophy research will not be held as planned on June 11.

Board members for the annual event, told sponsors, volunteers, and participants yesterday that uncertainty over travel and social distancing restrictions had led to the decision.

“Obviously we are very disappointed about this decision,” said board chairman Brad Shaddick, “but under the circumstances, we had no other option.”

Next year’s event will be held on June 10, 2021 at Station Creek Golf and Country Club in Stouffville, Ontario.