Sensor tap series from Mueller-Kueps

Mueller-Kueps has redesigned its Sensor Tap Series.

The combination of steel strength, double coating and six cutting edges makes it easier to cut through the heat-tempered steel. It allows for professional thread restoration for both light and heavy-duty diesel engines.

A super short tap design with an integrated guide pin which is available in sizes M12 x 1.25, M14 x 1.5, M18 x 1.5, M20 x 1.5, and M22 x 1.5. Users can find the perfect fit for any application.

The series features a new look, expanded size options and seamless compatibility with the #514 513 Flexhead Ratchet. This series allows for NOX sensor thread restoration without compromising the exhaust system.