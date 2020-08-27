Sensata appoints new GM for aftermarket

Sensata Technologies has appointed Russ Stebbins as general manager of the company’s Global Aftermarket Business Unit. The appointment plays a critical role in supporting Sensata’s continual growth strategy and driving its leadership position in the automotive aftermarket.

Stebbins joins Sensata with over 25 years of automotive experience. In the past decade, he has held aftermarket leadership positions with well-known brands like TRW, Lumileds, and Akebono Brake Corporation. Additionally, he is a current board member of the Automotive Sales Council.

“I am excited to be part of Sensata’s aftermarket family – we have a history of impressive growth with our flagship brand Schrader and a bright future ahead of us,” said Stebbins. “I am humbled to work with this team of experts to continue bringing Sensata’s OE expertise to the aftermarket. I am confident in our ability to realize the full potential of our current TPMS business as well as the many other OE-leading sensing products Sensata offers.”

Kelly Sadler, previous general manager, has decided to pursue another opportunity within the company and is leading the integration of PRECO, a leading supplier of radar solutions and a recent acquisition of Sensata. Kelly has played a pivotal role over the last 2 years in expanding Sensata’s aftermarket product portfolio globally.

www.SchraderTPMS.com