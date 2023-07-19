Send in your pick for Shop of the Year!

Know a shop that has stood out in the last year? A shop that is going above and beyond for its customers?

Nominate them for the prestigious Shop of the Year Award, presented by Milwaukee Tool!

We want to recognize an auto repair shop that has captured the imagination of the community with its unique approach to customer service, dedication to excellence, training and improving the image of our industry.

The annual award is presented by CARS to recognize the best automotive repair and service shop in the country over the last year. The winner will receive a prize pack from Milwaukee Tool.

Tell us their story — how are they demonstrating high performance in the bays and showing innovation and creativity, be it through training, marketing, customer communication and/or sales. Historical success is always a contributing factor.

We also place a close eye on contributions made to the industry and how nominees give back to their local community.

Nominate now: Shop of the Year Nomination Page

The winner will receive a Milwaukee Tool prize pack valued at more than $3,500. The pack includes tools, equipment and more.

So if you know a shop that is above the crowd, tell us. This is a peer-to-peer award. We’re looking for nominations from within the industry. We want to hear from jobbers, counterpeople, shop owners, technicians and suppliers.

Nominations close on October 20, 2023. Nominations can be made through this form or below.

