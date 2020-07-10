SEMA unveils new health and safety protocols

Thousands of exhibitors and attendees are registered and planning to attend the 2020 Specialty Equipment Manufacturers Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas, this November.

With health and safety precautions in place, the upcoming event will feature four days of innovation, inspiration, and education, at a time when analysts anticipate the marketplace will begin its path to recovery.

“We are steadfast in our belief that our members and our industry will recover more quickly from the current climate by safely coming together to share ideas and look ahead to strategize for 2021 and beyond,” said Tom Gattuso, SEMA VP of events. “In some respects, it will be one of the hardest events we have produced in the show’s 54-year history, but it will also be among the most gratifying.”

Organizers are focused on building the optimal business environment where Showgoers will feel safe to congregate. Plans involve many experts across multiple industries, including healthcare, facility management, city and state leadership, and event experience and design.

“We are proactively calling on all our partners to pool our collective resources to establish best practices and deliver the highest levels of safety and security along with the business value SEMA is known for,” said Gattuso. “Even with the show still months away, we are well into planning what it will look like when we all gather in Las Vegas.”

A sampling of what Show organizers are researching and collaborating on are:

Social density concepts like directional traffic flow and distancing measures.

Use of CDC recommended personal protective equipment like facemasks.

Reducing touch points in high traffic areas like Registration or the New Products Showcase.

Increasing frequencies of facility cleaning and adding a process for nightly sanitization.

Encouraging early registration so credentials can be mailed in advance of the Show.

Developing an efficient health query protocol as Showgoers arrive on campus.

Streamlining food service locations to create touchless and cashless transactions.

While things are very fluid now, SEMA will be making regular updates throughout the summer and into September, with updates posted at www.semashow.com.

www.SEMAShow.com

www.sema.org