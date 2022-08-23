SEMA Garage opens in Detroit

The Specialty Equipment Market Association has opened the doors to the new SEMA Garage near Detroit.

The new 45,000-square-foot facility is the first-ever research facility dedicated to testing and understanding how the aftermarket is impacted and can successfully work with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Located in Plymouth, Michigan, the centre features the ADAS technology center and an installation centre. It will expand to include a four-wheel chassis dyno lab, plus another dyno lab capable of testing diesel and gasoline tailpipe emissions. Like the California SEMA Garage, the Detroit location will give aftermarket parts manufacturers access to sophisticated resources that are typically accessible only to large-scale manufacturers.

“The SEMA Garage Detroit is a game changer in helping aftermarket manufacturers develop products for today’s sophisticated automobiles,” said Ben Kaminsky, SEMA Garage Detroit general manager. “We will be collaborating with automakers, suppliers, and key players in the industry to conduct some ground-breaking research. We are really going to be able to take product development and testing capabilities to a whole new level.”

SEMA members will have complimentary access to automotive garage tools and equipment for aftermarket product development, research and development, prototyping, and measuring sessions. The facility is also available for trainings, how-to/installation videos, product reveals and production video and photography.

As for the ADAS Center, manufacturers will be able to obtain static calibration of on-board vehicle ADAS systems (radars and cameras). With access to OEM-quality equipment and procedures, manufacturers will be able to easily troubleshoot software/hardware obstacles, as well as work on dynamic testing in conjunction with local facilities.

“The SEMA Garage Detroit facility opens up new doors and opportunities for our member companies and SEMA,” Kaminsky said. “We will be able to elevate our current offerings by making the services accessible to new members, incorporating new technology, and collaborating with key partners in the area.”