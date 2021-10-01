SEMA announces expected safety measures

Attendees of next month’s SEMA Show can expect to be fully masked while indoors, organizers announced.

But safety measures stopped short of matching those of AAPEX, which is requiring proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test.

SEMA issues a statement on Sept. 30 outlining that Clark County, Nevada — which includes Las Vegas, where the show will be held — that current indications and trends indicate attendees should expect to be fully masked while indoors at the Las Vegas Convention Center from Nov. 2-5.

“SEMA Show organizers will adhere to the safety measures that are required by state and local health authorities,” its statement said. “Forecasts indicate that masks will continue to be required indoors when the SEMA Show is held in Las Vegas in early November.”

It also noted that there is no requirement for trade shows to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. There is also nothing to indicate such measures would be in place in a month’s time. That suggests the show is choosing to not enforce the additional safety measures. Masks will also not be required while attending SEMA’s outdoor portion.

“Las Vegas’ COVID-19 health and safety requirements, currently set by the State of Nevada, are dictated by key indicators, including average number of tests per day, case rates, and test positivity rates,” the statement explained. “Numbers and ratings must reach and maintain specific levels for 14 days in order for requirements to change. While key indicators continue to improve in Las Vegas, the current health and safety requirements are not expected to change before the SEMA Show takes place in early November.

“Therefore, SEMA Showgoers should plan on wearing masks while indoors; masks would not be required at the SEMA Show features located in more than one million square feet of outdoor space.”

The group also went on to note that operators of the convention centre have installed hospital-grade air filtration systems and certification for its cleaning and sanitization of event facilities. The show is also expanding to the new west hall, which allows for more space. The wider aisles will reduce crowing, it added. There will also be hand sanitizing stations available throughout the space and high traffic areas will be cleaned daily.

SEMA’s statement also noted that the organization will continue to monitor the pandemic situation and provide updates if any unexpected changes pop up between now and the start of the show.