Seal pullers and savers from ProMaxx

ProMaxx Tool has introduced the Ford Power Stroke 6.7L Fuel Injector Copper Compression Seal Puller and Seal Saver ProKit.

The tool helps technicians to quickly remove seals from the head effortlessly and securely. A GM 6.6L Duramax Compression Seal Puller/Saver version will also be available.

The Seal Saver, an integral part of the kit, acts as a safeguard, preventing the seal from inadvertently dropping down into the valve cover valley. This streamlines the extraction process and eliminates the need for three-plus hours of labour to retrieve a dropped seal.

“With unbelievably high compression and cylinder head temperatures, the compression seal can get covered with carbon deposits and become fused to the cylinder head. said Milton Specialty Tool Group general manager Jeff Del Rossa. “Traditional methods of using brushes or curved picks to extract the seal often fail due to the adhesion properties of copper on aluminum when heated.

The tool comes with a machined, knurled and hard-coated (anodized) aluminum body.