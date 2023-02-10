Scott Cleroux joins First Brands

Long-time Canadian automotive aftermarket veteran Scott Cleroux has joined First Brands Group as its Canadian vice president of business development.

Cleroux was most recently Canadian sales manager with Spectra Premium — a company where he had spent 32 years.

He will lead First Brand Group’s Canadian team on business development, sales team leadership and ongoing customer relationships. He will report directly to Jason Best,senior vice president of sales for the independent aftermarket at First Brand. He will also work along side the company’s U.S. team from a program group perspective.

Cleroux joined the company effective Feb. 6 and is based just outside of Montreal.