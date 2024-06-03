Schumacher relaunches jump starters

Schumacher Electric Corporation announced the relaunch of its DSR Pro Series jump starters.

The updated models, which will be available under the DSR165, DSR166, DSR167, DSR168, and DSR168/G numbers, now feature an internal charger with peak amps ranging from 2200 to 4400, making them truly portable heavy-duty, high-performance jump starters.

These units come with efficient internal chargers compatible with any extension cord. This feature makes them ideal for use with bay drop cords to recharge, saving time and money. According to industry estimates, walking across the shop costs an average of $2.00 per minute, highlighting the efficiency of these jump starters.

“For more than 75 years, professionals have trusted Schumacher Electric to provide high-quality tools they can count on,” said Mickey Leech, CEO of Schumacher. “The reimagined DSR Pro Series jump starters continue this tradition, offering a reliable, truly portable solution. Our DSR Pro Series delivers the features and power that professionals need to get the job done.”