Schaeffler breaks ground on new facility

Schaeffler has announced plans to relocate and expand its automotive aftermarket operations.

It recently began groundbreaking for a new 250,000 square-foot facility in Strongsville, Ohio, about five miles from its current building in Valley City. The company expects its new facility to be operational in the third quarter.

The new space will provide almost 110,000 square feet of additional space. The warehouse distribution center will feature a redesigned layout to improve material flow from inbound to outbound to increase efficiency. This will better support increasing customer requirements such as express ordering and the ability to process small and large orders more efficiently, the company’s announcement said.

Schaeffler said a smooth and seamless transition to the new facility is expected for employees and customers. The new address will be made public closer to the move-in date.

“Our new Strongsville facility represents the growth of our North American automotive aftermarket operation,” said Jerry Conroy, vice president of automotive aftermarket USA and Canada at Schaeffler. “The new facility consolidates aftermarket activities under one roof and managed inhouse to better address our customers’ increasing orders and expanding requirements. Additionally, being close to Cleveland will help with future recruiting as we anticipate growing our local team in the future.”