Schaeffler adds Luk torque converters

Adam Malik

Schaeffler’s Vehicle Lifetime Solutions division (formerly Automotive Aftermarket) added new Luk TorCon 68RFE and 48RE applications.

The torque converters have the same proprietary material and production process as Luk manual clutches which are trusted by professionals worldwide. The TorCon units also feature best-in-class INA thrust bearings

The 68RFE design ensures peak performance under any condition, featuring a quad-plate clutch system, delivering greater torque capacity that outperforms some triple plate billet converters on the market by up to 60 per cent.

The Luk TorCon 68RFE is compatible with 2009 – 2021 RAM 2500 & 3500 trucks with 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel engines, with a current VIO of over 1 million.

 “The LuK TorCon 68RFE is built to perform under normal and heavy-duty conditions, with a higher torque ratio and higher TCC holding power to ensure reliability when it matters most,” said Jason Haney, product manager.

