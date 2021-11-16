Scan tool updates from Bosch

Bosch announced the 4.15 and 4.16 software updates for the ADS 325 (3925), ADS 525X (3945), 625 (3970) and 625X (3975).

The new update covers 2022 vehicles from domestic and foreign brands like GMC, Nissan and Hyundai and all 2021 Mercedes models.

Bosch added thousands of new tests and system applications, including a number of 2022 ADAS coverage for newer makes and models, to help technicians service the latest technology on a wide variety of vehicles. Once complete, technicians can easily customize reports and claims for each customer’s needs.