S.U.R.&R. adds new fuel line replacements

Quick-Fit Flexible Fuel Line Sets for replacement of damaged fuel lines in popular Chevrolet and GMC trucks are now available from S.U.R.&R., the vehicle fluid line repair division of Husky Corporation.

The ready-to-install lines work for professional mechanics and do-it-yourself users in model year vehicles 2004-2010. The fully-assembled lines (feed and EVAP) are pre-cut to length and include pre-attached connectors and mounting hardware. Corrosion-resistant nylon line material is covered by an abrasion-resistant sleeve that helps protect against harmful road debris.

The lines are pressure-rated up to 200 PSI and are safe for use with gasoline, ethanol and diesel engine systems.

“With the age of vehicles continuing to go up, averaging more than 12 years according to recent statistics, we are committed to delivering solutions that keep them going for the long haul,” said Bob Joy, the company’s national sales manager. “The Quick-Fit Flexible Fuel Line Sets are an affordable, installer-friendly solution to keep older GM trucks rolling even longer.”