R&S Auto joins Fix Network

Family-run auto repair shop R&S Auto has expanded into the auto glass and repair replacement service business by joining the Fix Network.

The shop has been serving the Greater Toronto Area for more than 30 years and will be offering comprehensive automotive solutions under the Novus Glass repair and replacement brand.

General manager Dilraj Sekhon has led R&S Auto in providing mechanical and collision repair services, pointing to a commitment to excellence.

“Witnessing my family’s strong work ethic growing up inspired me to join this field,” he said in an announcement.

He pointed to his grandfather who emphasized honesty, integrity and exceptional customer service as foundational principles guiding every aspect of their operations.

R&S Auto decided to incorporate auto glass repair and replacement into their offerings, having previously outsourced the service.

“With traditional service offerings evolving due to the rise of electric vehicles, adding automotive glass repair services is a smart business move,” said Zakari Krieger, VP of Prime CarCare Group, which includes the Fix Network banners Speedy Auto Service and NOVUS Glass. “It ensures that R&S Auto remains at the forefront of the industry, providing comprehensive solutions to their customers.”