Rotary unveils new scissor lift

Rotary has added the new XA12 Alignment Scissor Lift to its line of automotive lifts for independent shop owners, dealership service departments and car enthusiasts.

The XA12 serves small bay alignment lift solutions with the largest 4-wheel alignment wheelbase range available in its class. With a 78-164 inch four-wheel alignment wheelbase range and 12,000-pound lifting capacity, the XA12 is designed with space and flexibility in mind. Shops can offer alignment services with bay space to spare, and technicians can perform alignments on a wider range of vehicles.

The lift was introduced at the 2022 SEMA Show. It requires a minimum bay size footprint of 12×23 feet. Its open front and rear design provide technicians with greater access to vehicle adjustment points making wheel alignments and other repairs easier to perform.

It also features adjustable radius gauges that quickly and easily configure for short and long wheelbases. The alignment scissor lift also comes standard with two 6,000-lbs. capacity air-operated rolling jacks, longer rear slip plates to accommodate a greater wheelbase range and its hinged ramps automatically self-chock and drop down when the lift is raised, increasing the workspace around the lift.

“The XA12 lift combines the ultimate in lift versatility and service capacity, allowing shops to serve a wide range of cars up to large trucks and anything in between,” said Tim Vaughan, vice president of sales for VSG Americas.