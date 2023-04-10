Rotary adds automatic air conditioning recharging machines

Rotary announced the arrival of its line of fully automatic air conditioning diagnostic and recharging equipment.

The Rotary R3AC Series A/C recharging machines are a vehicle diagnostic tool, designed to automatically service the refrigerant in vehicle air conditioning systems.

These machines provide North American automotive service professionals with a quick, efficient and cost-effective way to recover, recycle and recharge R134a and R1234yf refrigerant gases.

Three models are now available: Single-gas R3AC50-A (R134a refrigerant compatible); single-gas R3AC60-YF (R1234yf refrigerant compatible); and dual-gas R3AC80-AYF (both R134a and R1234yf compatible) that automatically purges between gas changes.

“These A/C recharging machines are the new standard in efficiency and convenience for automotive repair shops and their customers,” said Doug Spiller, director of product management for VSG Americas. “We are excited to equip shops with a tool that will help them extend their service capabilities and obtain greater revenues – just in time for the busy A/C season.”

The machines deliver fast process times with detailed vehicle data subscriptions. With this focus on productivity and uptime, service centers will be able to charge more vehicles annually.

Each machine is Wi-Fi enabled, updates automatically and can connect to peripheral devices such as smartphones and printers. Remote monitoring is available through a mobile app.