Rethread master kit added by LTI Tools

Adam Malik

LTI Tools introduced the new 10-Piece Wheel Hub Master Rethread Kit for Damaged Studs and Bolts.

It allows technicians to quickly repair damaged wheel threading on a variety of vehicles. Auto and Tire Technicians get two rethread kits in one — a precision external stud repair set and an internal bolt tap rethread kit.

The set includes four unique split dies for stud repairs covering more than 90 percent of domestic and import vehicles, including light trucks. Die sizes consist of M14 x 2.0, M14x 1.5, M12 x 1.25, and M12 x 1.5.

The kit also contains replacement O-rings for the split dies as well as a 2-pin socket adapter and a thread gauge. The thread gauge allows the technician to quickly and accurately identify the exact die size to use for the rethread repair. Additionally, this new kit includes four bolt tap thread chasers for import car mounting bolts, import and domestic hex, and even chrome encapsulated fasteners.

“Wheel mounting fasteners become corroded regardless of where the vehicle is driven. They can easily become damaged during a brake job or rotor replacement, especially with unlike materials used in the manufacturing of today’s high-end wheels,” said Milton Specialty Tool Group general manager Jeffrey Del Rossa. “The kit is ideal for tire stores, brake and muffler shops, automotive technicians and DIYers working on their own vehicles.”

