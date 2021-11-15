Replacement torque converters from Schaeffler

Schaeffler has introduced LuK TorCon. These new – not rebuilt — replacement torque converters have been designed and manufactured by Schaeffler to the industry’s most exacting specifications.

The automotive aftermarket division of global automotive and industrial supplier manufactures more than 30 million torque converters.

The TorCon aftermarket torque converters feature: 100 per cent new parts, industry-leading LuK friction material, premium INA thrust bearings (no plastic parts), fully furnace-brazed turbine and impeller and peace of mind as the tool is pressure tested, lockup tested, and precision balanced.

The new product was showcased at the 2021 Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) in Las Vegas.