Rein adds new BMW turbo kits

CRP Automotive announced a first-to-market solution for turbocharger replacement service for most popular BMW applications.

The Rein Automotive TechSelect Turbo Kits (CRP P/N TRK0007) include all of the hoses, gaskets and hardware necessary to complete the job quickly and efficiently.

The kits include the most recent turbo hose versions with all brackets, hardware and necessary sealing components for installation. This allows shops to order all components needed to complete a turbocharger service by using one part number.

Kits are available for BMWs using the N54 and N55 engines including the 335i, 335i xDrive, 335is and 335xi, from model years 2007-2018. Additional coverage is available for vehicles with N20 and N26 engines including the 320i and 328i from 2012-2018, among others.