Registration open for AIA / NASTF webinar

Auto service providers are encouraged to register and submit questions for a joint webinar hosted by AIA Canada and the U.S.-based National Automotive Service Task Force (NASTF).

The information session on Aug. 19 will discuss securing better aftermarket access to OE repair information, and growing concerns over vehicle security.

The ultimate aim is to ensure that all automotive service providers have the right diagnostics software, tools, and service information to fix modern vehicles, and are properly credentialed to work on all vehicles.

The free webinar will take place at 7 p.m. EDT.

NASTF executive officer Donny Seyfer will cover the important issues facing mechanical and collision service providers, and offer insight and strategies on how to level the playing field for everyone in the aftermarket industry.

Click HERE to register.

www.aiacanada.com

www.nastf.org