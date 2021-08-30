Registration ending soon for ASE

Those planning to register for ASE certification tests are being encouraged to do so as soon as possible by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE).

The reminder, ASE said in an announcement, is so they can be sure to secure a seat at their preferred test center before the summer registration period ends on September 30.

Registration is available at the https://my.ase.com/ web portal. There are more than 50 ASE certification tests being offered for automotive, collision, medium/heavy duty, school bus, transit bus and truck equipment repair. Tests are conducted days, nights and weekends at nearly 500 secured, proctored test centers.

It is recommended that service professionals coordinate testing with their employers and check test center availability before registering.

Those with active automobile certifications (A1-A9) can use the ASE renewal app for recertification, extending the expiration date of their certifications without having to take time off or go to a secure test center for testing.