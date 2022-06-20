Redi-Sensor gets new packaging

Continental has introduced a new packaging design for its next generation of REDI-Sensor Multi-Application TPMS Sensors.

The branding update coincides with the launch of Continental’s next generation of TPMS sensors. The new packaging has an easy-to-read product identification promoting REDI-Sensor’s performance capabilities, key attributes and overall benefits to TPMS service.

The back panel of the package includes a QR code that provides a quick link to the product’s online application lookup to verify the right TPMS sensor or service parts for the vehicle being serviced. The lookup allows search by vehicle year, make, and model, or VIN number, It enables access to REDI-Sensor TPMS sensor installation and relearn instructions, service tips, videos and technical support.

The next generation of REDI-Sensor features four multi-application TPMS sensors that can replace more than 290 different OE sensors and provide coverage for over 168 million VIO from model years 2002 to 2022.