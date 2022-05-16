Redesign for Petro-Canada Lubricants

New-look product packaging has been issued for Petro-Canada Lubricants products.

The new design has been launched so far for one-litre bottles across its product lines, including Duron, DuraDrive and Traxon. Later this year, the redesign will extend to four-litre bottles and pails. Changes to the Supreme line have already taken place.

The new packaging includes a wider bottle mouth opening for easier pouring and smoother flow. A new label design will convey product tiering to differentiate between products.

“Our diverse range of lubricants and specialty fluids are developed with our customer’s front of mind, and the new packaging clearly reflects this,” said Paul Lowther, senior director of global marketing at HF Sinclair, the company behind the Petro-Canada Lubricants brand. “The evolved design of the bottles showcases the innovation of the Petro-Canada Lubricants product portfolio, while also offering enhanced lubricant flow and easier pouring.”