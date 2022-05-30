Recyclers partner with Mitchell 1

The United Recyclers Group (URG) has partnered with Mitchell 1 SE to create the first OE recycled catalogue to be accessed through Mitchell 1.

Mechanical shops now have the ability to purchase recycled parts by enabling this catalogue. With this setup, shops no longer have to pick up the phone to place orders from suppliers or re-look up parts. Shops can quickly select the parts they need and purchase them through Mitchell 1.

This allows for faster and quicker purchases and saves time as there is no more manual entry. Once the order is placed, an order is directly created into the Recycler’s yard management system resulting in faster fulfillment.

“Our recyclers are busier than ever. While our industry is moving closer to full electronic integration, there were still gaps where that integration wasn’t fully available,” said Kristi Werner, director of business development at URG.

“We knew we needed to find an easier way for recyclers to sell to mechanical shops to make sure they got the most out of their hard work and their inventory. Mechanical sales are approximately 65-70 per cent of our recyclers sales, and integrating with Mitchell 1 provided a missing piece for member inventory sales, while also allowing us to become the first ever recycled OE catalog available.”