Raybestos recognized as a GM supply of the year

Brake Parts Inc was named a 2019 GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors during a virtual ceremony honouring the recipients of the company’s 28th annual Supplier of the Year awards.

During the event, GM recognized 116 of its best suppliers from 15 countries that have consistently exceeded GM’s expectations, created outstanding value or introduced innovations to the company. The awards ceremony was originally scheduled as a live-event to be held in March but was postponed due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The recognition is for supplier performance in the 2019 calendar year. This is the third time Brake Parts Inc has received the award.

“Our suppliers play a key role in delivering the products, services and experiences our customers deserve and these award-winning suppliers went above and beyond our expectations,” said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, global purchasing and supply chain.

“We also believe it’s important at this point in time to thank our entire supply base for their efforts the last few months to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19,” added Amin. “Not only have we been able to safely restart our manufacturing operations, our suppliers played a key role in assisting our initiatives to increase the supply of ventilators and personal protection equipment (PPE) for frontline health care workers to help save lives and keep communities safe.”

The Supplier of the Year award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in product purchasing, global purchasing and manufacturing services, customer care and aftersales, and logistics.

“We are truly honored to be named a GM Supplier of the Year once again as this esteemed award is a testament to BPI’s deep commitment to providing the highest quality brake products, coupled with advanced innovation and superior customer service,” said David Overbeeke, president and CEO, Brake Parts Inc. “We will continue to work hard to go above and beyond GM’s expectations.”

“We are thrilled to be recognized by the GM family with this prestigious award for the third time in four years,” said Nick Viveiros, director of sales OE/OES, Brake Parts Inc. “Throughout 2019 there was countless collaboration on many large strategic projects involving cross functional groups from both GM and BPI to elevate the end user experience with ACDelco, while also highlighting the product line performance, safety and quality. We look forward to continuing our great partnership for years to come.”

In other Raybestos news, BuyBrakes.com is now an authorized retailer of the company’s brake pads, rotors and calipers.

BuyBrakes.com has added the Raybestos global brand to its line of brake system upgrades and replacement parts.

“As one of the fastest-growing online retailers of brake parts, we’re excited to have Raybestos in our line-up,” says John Butler, founder of BuyBrakes.com. “They’ve been around since 1902 and know how to make a quality brake part. We are looking forward to our partnership as an authorized retailer.”

Founded in 1998, BuyBrakes.com focuses solely on brakes and curates an inventory of the highest-quality parts available. Butler said the iconic Raybestos brand, Raybestos is an ideal addition to the BuyBrakes.com product line.

“We look forward to working with Raybestos and bringing our customers their quality products,” he said.

