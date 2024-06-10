R2R advocate Baker exits AIA Canada

Alana Baker speaks at the 2024 AIA Canada National Conference

Alana Baker has left the automotive aftermarket, leaving her position as vice president of government relations and research at the Automotive Industries Association of Canada.

Baker posted to LinkedIn that she left as of June 5 and confirmed separately that she was leaving the industry.

“This is, of course, very bittersweet. While I know deep down this is the right decision for me and my family at this time, my heart is certainly heavy to be leaving the association and the team,” she wrote. “It has been a pleasure representing Canada’s auto care industry with government, partners and stakeholders.”

Baker has been with the group since the fall of 2021. She has been a regular speaker and advocate for the industry’s right to repair efforts in Canada and internationally.

Jean-François Champagne, president and CEO of AIA Canada, said in a statement to Auto Service World that the group is sad to see her go but excited for her next chapter. He praised Baker for her work on the right to repair file, both in Canada and globally.

But just because Baker is gone, that doesn’t mean the movement has lost momentum, he noted.

“Our commitment to the R2R initiative remains steadfast. During this transition, we will continue to work closely with our long-standing partners, Summa Strategies and Boudeweel Public Affairs, alongside the AIA Canada team, to ensure the momentum of our government relations efforts is maintained,” Champagne said. “We wish Alana all the best in her future endeavors and are grateful for her impactful work.’’