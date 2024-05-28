Quebec Midas franchisee wins top honours

Ralph Luberda, senior director of sales and operations for Midas and Daniel Evers, Single-Unit Franchisee of the Year for 2023

Daniel Evers of Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Quebec, was named the Midas Franchisee of the Year for a single-unit owner.

At the Midas annual convention in April in Nashville, Evers was honoured with the award, which recognizes customer count volume, tire sales volume, total sales volume, total sales growth and total five-star Google reviews.

The company’s three-day event kicked off with a celebration to commemorate its 68th birthday with vendors, team members and franchisees. About 70% of the Midas franchise system were in attendance, setting a new record for the company.