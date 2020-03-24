Quebec list of essential services includes vehicle repair

The provincial government in Quebec has deemed service and repairs on emergency vehicles to be essential services.
The list of essential services includes the “mechanical repair of motor vehicles, trucks and specialized equipment for industries deemed essential and roadside assistance.”
All non-essential services must shut down by midnight tonight.
Quebec Premier François Legault’s announced Monday that Quebec is being put in partial lockdown, with all non-essential stores are being closed until at least April 13.
So far, three other provinces – Ontario, Prince Edward Island, and New Brunswick – have designated the aftermarket as an essential part of the economy during province-wide emergencies.
Here is the complete list of what can stay open in Quebec:
Grocery stores
Convenience stores
Pharmacies
Garbage collection
Hardware stores
Public transit
Media and communications services
Taxis and adapted transport
Liquor stores and marijuana dispensaries
Courthouses (minimal services)
Banks
Gas stations and garages
Funeral homes and cemeteries
Hotels
Dry cleaners and laundromats
Restaurant takeout counter service
Dentists and optometrists (emergency services).
Veterinary services
Animal shelters
Medical and orthopedic supply stores
Movers
Ports and airports
Blood services (Red Cross) and organ donation services
Red Cross
Police and fire services
Correctional officers
Coroners
Food distribution networks
Food inspection services
Transport and storage services
Postal services and couriers
Construction services including infrastructures deemed essential
Construction rental equipment
Have your say: