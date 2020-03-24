Quebec list of essential services includes vehicle repair

The provincial government in Quebec has deemed service and repairs on emergency vehicles to be essential services.

The list of essential services includes the “mechanical repair of motor vehicles, trucks and specialized equipment for industries deemed essential and roadside assistance.”

All non-essential services must shut down by midnight tonight.

Quebec Premier François Legault’s announced Monday that Quebec is being put in partial lockdown, with all non-essential stores are being closed until at least April 13.

So far, three other provinces – Ontario, Prince Edward Island, and New Brunswick – have designated the aftermarket as an essential part of the economy during province-wide emergencies.

Here is the complete list of what can stay open in Quebec:

Grocery stores

Convenience stores

Pharmacies

Garbage collection

Hardware stores

Public transit

Media and communications services

Taxis and adapted transport

Liquor stores and marijuana dispensaries

Courthouses (minimal services)

Banks

Gas stations and garages

Funeral homes and cemeteries

Hotels

Dry cleaners and laundromats

Restaurant takeout counter service

Dentists and optometrists (emergency services).

Veterinary services

Animal shelters

Medical and orthopedic supply stores

Movers

Ports and airports

Blood services (Red Cross) and organ donation services

Red Cross

Police and fire services

Correctional officers

Coroners

Food distribution networks

Food inspection services

Transport and storage services

Postal services and couriers

Construction services including infrastructures deemed essential

Construction rental equipment