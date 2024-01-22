Auto Service World
January 22, 2024

QualityPro adds wheel hub and bearing assembly coverage

Alltech Automotive will add 57 SKUs to its QualityPro brand of wheel hub and bearing assemblies in early 2024, providing U.S. coverage for more than 27 million vehicles in operation.

Its wheel hubs come presealed and pregreased for integrated advanced anti-lock braking systems.

“These added part numbers help confirm Alltech Automotive as one of the major suppliers of wheel hub and bearing assemblies to the aftermarket,” said Nancy Liu, chief executive officer and president at Alltech Automotive.

