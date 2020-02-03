Marketing software

Epicor MechanicNet cloud-based CRM Solution has several new features to support service shop growth.
Reputation management application, enhanced appointment reminders and other tools are available to help shops increase bay traffic and customer loyalty.
Epicor Software Corporation has announced the latest in a series of enhancements to the Epicor MechanicNet Cloud CRM solution, a leading customer retention and outbound marketing solution for automotive service businesses. The company says new and enhanced features – including a comprehensive social media scoring/reputation management application, expansion of text messaging to include appointment reminders – make it the industry’s most effective CRM solution.
Stephen Gannon, Epicor automotive business lead, said, “Every general repair shop, tire dealer and other automotive service business is looking to increase bay traffic, revenue and profitability. Epicor MechanicNet Cloud CRM is built to help users achieve each of these goals.”
The solution’s new and enhanced features include: