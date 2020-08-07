ProColor Collision opens first location in Ontario

Fix Network is expanding its ProColor Collision brand across Canada, with the opening of its first ProColor location outside of Quebec, and 14 other locations planned for Ontario, Atlantic Canada and Western Canada.

The first new location in the planned expansion opened recently in Hamilton, Ont.

Fix Network acquired ProColor Collision in September 2019 with a vision to expand the valuable brand outside of Quebec, where it already has more than 175 locations.

“By expanding the brand across Canada, we’re offering customers greater choice for their automotive repair needs,” says Steve Leal, president & CEO of Fix Network. “We’re also providing body shop owner operators a chance to grow their business using Fix Network’s proven operational processes and management tools, and access to our talented team of professionals who know the industry inside and out.”

Fix Network’s business comprises collision, glass repair and mechanical services, covering all three areas of the automotive aftermarket. Its franchise strategic partners enjoy exclusive territorial access, full operational support, training and technologies as well as established relationships with insurers and work providers.

The pandemic hasn’t slowed down Fix Network, which added 15 new Fix Auto and NOVUS Glass locations in the last six months. Majority of provinces have also designated collision, auto glass repair and mechanical services as essential services. Fix Network locations have been open for business throughout the pandemic, following strict safety protocols including physical distancing, enhanced cleaning and disinfection, as well as adhering to all provincial and municipals guidance and bylaws.

“We’re always talking with prospective independent body shop owner operators who are interested in growing their business and gaining operational support by joining a network like ours,” says Leal. “The pandemic has further highlighted the value of a network, which can support you through the uncertainty by giving you the tools, knowledge and training that you and your team need to get through the crisis and grow your business the right way.”

The ProColor Collision brand has built a solid reputation for outstanding customer service and state-of-the-art facilities. Plans for the brand’s growth in more Canadian cities as well as other markets are expected to be announced soon.

