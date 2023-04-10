Portable EV chargers from Juice Americas

Juice Americas Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Swiss-based Juice Technology AG announced the Canadian availability of the portable two-in-one EV charger, J+ Booster 2.

The portable charging station allows for indoor and outdoor home charging. The UL-certified, NEMA 14-50 EV charger includes a wall bracket for compact use at home and a carrying case for use on the road. It’s available in 21-foot and 25-foot length options and includes NEMA 14-50 and 5-15 wall socket adapters. Additional adapters are also available.

“Canada is actively working to motivate consumers to adopt EVs so that they may grow EV sales to a 40 per cent market share by 2030, based on data from PwC,” said Christoph Erni, founder of Juice Americas and Juice Technology. “Charging convenience and availability is a key contributor to meeting this goal. The J+ Booster 2 is the ideal portable charging option for Canadian consumers adopting EVs. Reliable, rugged and convenient, it supports EV owners’ need to easily charge on the road and at home with one resilient charging device.”