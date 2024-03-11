Porsche dampers from KW Automotive

Revised KW V3 Classic Dampers for Porsche 911 (F Body) are now available for all engine variants and model years from KW Automotive.

Featuring adjustable compression and rebound, these dampers boast forged spindles, making them ideal restoration companions. Furthermore, original torsion bars can be retained, adjusting the lowering achieved by the usual air-cooled Porsche (F Body, G Body) method of turning the bars.

The KW V3 Classic dampers for the classic Porsche 911 can also be adjusted separately in the low-speed compression and low-speed rebound stages. This allows the preset basic setup to be further fine-tuned individually.