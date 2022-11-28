Plews releases full power steering system

Plews & Edelmann announced the creation of the Total Solution, which provides all necessary components for power steering service.

The Edelmann Elite power steering line now includes power steering rack and pinions, pumps, gearboxes, hoses, coolers, filter, and fluid.

The rack and pinions, pumps, and gear boxes are brand new parts, built on a proprietary manufacturing platform.

“Edelmann Elite was created to be a true, one-stop resource for all of our customers’ power steering needs,” said Tony Edwards, Plews & Edelmann vice president of business development.