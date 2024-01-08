Philips releases car aroma diffuser

Lumileds has introduced a new aroma diffuser specifically designed for use in vehicles. The Philips OlfaPure 7300 is an app-controlled, car aroma diffuser that allows drivers and passengers to relax, stay alert, reduce motion sickness or simply refresh the air inside their vehicle.

They can choose from a broad selection of French-designed fragrances. The diffuser holds up to four different scent cartridges at a time, allowing users to customize their preferred aroma to improve their driving experience and mood.

To avoid ‘nose blindness,’ the device’s algorithm analyzes factors including the characteristics of the scent, how quickly it travels, and even the vehicle cabin size.

The mood scents include black cherry, jasmin, citrus garden, lavender, orchard, solarium, and ocean bliss. The diffuser is designed to fit in the console cup holder, is USB-powered and Bluetooth-connected. Each scent lasts approximately three months.

“In addition to the smart scent release, the Philips OlfaPure 7300 also uses a dry-air diffusion technology that its safer than traditional car aroma devices,” said Jason Dreger, Lumileds product marketing manager. “The OlfaPure 7300 does not use liquid oil droplets that leave residue on interior fabrics, leathers, plastics, or windows. It has also been certified by the International Fragrance Association (IFRA) as safe to breathe.”