Permatex appoints new director of sales

Permatex, a provider of chemical technology for automotive maintenance and repair, has promoted Eva Pitts to director of sales.

In her new role, Pitts will manage Permatex’s traditional and international businesses, driving continued growth through strong sales programs, new product initiatives, and customer partnerships.

Pitts joined Permatex’s parent company, ITW, in 2015 as brand manager for Rain-X wiper blades and appearance products with the Car Care division in Houston, TX. She was promoted to Group Brand Manager in 2017 and oversaw the launch of Rain-X Silicone AdvantEdge wipers blades. In 2019, Pitts transitioned into Operations with the Engine Repair division where she served as Quality and EHS Manager at Permatex’s Solon, OH facility.

“We are delighted to have Eva Pitts as our New Director of Sales,” said ITW Group president for Automotive Aftermarket (AAM), Lee Burtelson. “Eva has been with ITW for five years and has excelled in all of her roles in brand management and operations. Eva has a wealth of experience in managing multiple business segments at ITW and a keen understanding of our long-term goals. We look forward to her leadership of our sales team and overall contribution to our growth and success.”

