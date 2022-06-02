Perfect Stop summer promo on now

Technicians will be able to win a number of powersports prizes or gift cards through the return of a promotion.

Perfect Stop annual powersports sweepstakes will see six grand prize winners choose a powersports vehicle of their choice, worth up to $15,000. Another 150 winners will take home a share of $25,000 in gift cards.

Perfect Stop is a line of brake pads, rotors, calipers and cleaners for light, medium and heavy-duty applications. Upwards of 150,000 entries are typically received from technicians to claim one of the prizes.

The promotional period is underway, having started June 1 and will run until July 31. Technicians can earn entries by buying Perfect Stop products through the e-commerce parts ordering platform MyPlace4Parts. All qualifying orders are automatically entered into the sweepstakes for the six grand prize selections, and gift cards in $100, $250 or $500 increments.

“Perfect Stop has the professional technician in mind,” says Dan Rader, vice president of category management. “This sweepstakes encourages technicians to combine the product lines and increase the end user’s overall fulfillment.”

Official rules and more details can be found on the promotion’s website.