Perfect Stop announces summer promo

A new summer promotion is underway from Perfect Stop with its 2024 Perfect Stop Powersports Promotion.

Six grand prize winners will choose a powersports vehicle of their choice, worth up to $15,000. Another $25,000 in gift cards will also be awarded to 150 lucky winners.

The promotion kicked off June 1 and will run until July 31.

Using MyPlace4Parts, professional technicians can earn automatic entries with each qualifying purchase of Perfect Stop branded products. All qualifying orders are automatically entered into the sweepstakes for the opportunity to win one of the six grand prize selections, or gift cards valued at $100, $250 or $500.