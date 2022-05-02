Auto Service World
News   May 2, 2022   by Adam Malik

OTC introduces new high-lift transmission jack

OTC has released the new TJH10, a 1,000-lb capacity high-lift transmission jack. It is ideal for securely positioning a load to remove or install transmissions.

The jack features a universal saddle with large, easy to grip knobs to adjust the head and secure powertrain components, including transmissions. It meets the newest ASME PASE-2019 safety standards.

It has a universal saddle and adjustable corner brackets and safety chains. A foot-operated pump and lowering pedal allows for ease of control when positioning or removing a transmission.

The head tilts front-to-back and side-to-side for removal and installation of transmission and driveline components. Large knobs ease mounting head adjustments. Included safety chains hold parts during removal, transport and installation. A built-in safety overload system prevents the jack from being used beyond its rated capacity. Two locking casters help keep the jack in position during use.

Print this page

Related


Have your say:

Your email address will not be published.

*