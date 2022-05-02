OTC introduces new high-lift transmission jack

OTC has released the new TJH10, a 1,000-lb capacity high-lift transmission jack. It is ideal for securely positioning a load to remove or install transmissions.

The jack features a universal saddle with large, easy to grip knobs to adjust the head and secure powertrain components, including transmissions. It meets the newest ASME PASE-2019 safety standards.

It has a universal saddle and adjustable corner brackets and safety chains. A foot-operated pump and lowering pedal allows for ease of control when positioning or removing a transmission.

The head tilts front-to-back and side-to-side for removal and installation of transmission and driveline components. Large knobs ease mounting head adjustments. Included safety chains hold parts during removal, transport and installation. A built-in safety overload system prevents the jack from being used beyond its rated capacity. Two locking casters help keep the jack in position during use.