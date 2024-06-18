Ontario Shops: What’s your DriveOn experience?

A single digital program has been established in Ontario for emissions and safety inspections for heavy-duty diesel commercial, light-duty and passenger vehicles.
That program, DriveOn, is billed as being able to reduce fraud, ensure the safety of vehicles on roads, reduce emissions and save money for commercial vehicle owners. It started in July 2022 with facilities that previously tested emissions only. Motor vehicle inspection stations that currently perform safety inspections and issue yellow safety stickers (commercial inspections were able to apply starting May 9, 2024).
The current motor vehicle inspection program ends on Dec. 31. But to purchase and receive equipment before then, the DriveOn enrolment process was to be completed by June 1. An information session is available through the provincial government’s website.
The program, advocates say, will ensure the safety of vehicles on Ontario roads. Some hope that it will push out nefarious players and ensure legitimate safeties are given to qualifying vehicles.
“The idea that you can have a tractor-trailer that pulls 150,000 lbs. down [Highway] 401 that got inspected [in exchange] for two cases of beer is wrong,” said John Cochrane, interim executive director with the Automotive Aftermarket Retailers of Ontario, which has been helping Ontario shop owners move to the new program with guidance and regular updates.
There are further hopes that it may eventually lead to mandatory safety inspections of Ontario vehicles, whether every year or bi-annually, not just when vehicles are sold.
Cochrane explained that DriveOn will operate in the same manner as the now-defunct Drive Clean and operated by the same group, Parsons. Drive Clean started in 1999 and was scrapped in 2019.
“The idea is to modernize and computerize the inspection of vehicles,” Cochrane said in an interview, adding that nothing is changing as to how shops will certify a vehicle is safe. “What the province and Parsons want to make sure what happens is that vehicles that are inspected are properly inspected.”
That means the checks will be done the same way as before, just with a digital twist added by way of photos to verify the findings.
“You’re still going to be doing the physical inspection for play on the ball joints and play on the tie rods,” Cochrane explained. “There is going to be basically no change of a vehicle inspection.” But what there is, is the recording of the vehicle inspection.”
There will be areas where technicians can note body defects, he added.
However, Auto Service World has received negative feedback from Ontario shop owners. They point to the Drive Clean program and wonder if their investment in DriveOn will end up like the one many shops made in Drive Clean, which was all lost following the end of the program.
For instance, the cost of digital equipment to perform inspections can be thousands of dollars. Many shops will need to upgrade their wi-fi capabilities to have coverage in testing areas, a requirement of the program.
For some shops, safeties don’t make up enough of their business so they told Auto Service World that they don’t plan to move over to this new program.
Cochrane called it a business decision shops need to make. But he believes it will be positive for a shop’s bottom line.
“I think that you’re going to have a lot more vehicle safety inspection business because a lot of the vehicles that have not been inspected properly are going to get inspected properly, and it will generate thousands of dollars of repairs,” he said, noting that for every 10 safety inspections his shop performed, about eight of them required mechanical repairs.
“So do you want to not get the mechanical repairs that are generated from an inspection?” he asked.
One shop owner questioned how many shops would invest in the program given that they already have a hard enough time finding technicians — are they prepared to pull a tech off the floor to perform these tests?
Nevertheless, Cochrane wants all Ontario shops to be part of the system that keeps vehicles safe on the province’s roads.
“I would like everybody to embrace this program,” Cochrane said. “It is going to have a learning curve. There’s no question about that. But once you’ve got through the learning curve, it’s going to make driving on Ontario highways safer.”
Auto Service World has had shop owners reach out and ask if we’ve heard from others about the program — so we’re turning the floor over to you. Whether you have started the program, are in the process of getting equipment or staying out, let us know your thoughts in the comment section. Your fellow shop owners are looking for your insights.
Tell us:
Use the comment box below or email adam@turnkey.media to leave your thoughts
I am nervous with Parsons being involved after the DriveClean fiasco. That being said, I need to register and perform safeties. The registration process is confusing and laborious. I have gone as far in the process as allowed and am waiting for Ministry approval, but is taking quite a while!
While I think that vehicle safety on the road is paramount and avoiding faked safeties is a necessary step this enrolment is way too complicated for the average garage owner. The Ministry must realise this or they would not be offering so many information sessions on filling out the required documentation. The hours we have spent on this so far is excessive and we still do not have approval. I would prefer the the Ministry put their energies into shutting down garages which are run by an unqualified person, in some instances from a back-yard garage. There is no regulation on these places what so ever often run from their own home with no insurance and servicing neighbors cars
Hello. My shop will not be involved in this new government overreach. The program was updated a few years back, with the premise of stopping bad inspections. I suppose that did not work the way they hoped. So lets try a program based on a program that failed, ya that will work. The cost and responsibility is laid upon the shop owners again. The cost does not off set the benefit. The moment you you bring in a third party to be another layer of bureaucracy than it will be a failure. It is sad I have been doing proper Safety Inspections for close to 40 years , If they are done properly there is no problem.
Drive on has made this program to prevent fraud. Thats good! However there is Auditors that need to be employed, so if the program is bullet proof of fraud that means auditors will have to show presidence for their wages by micromanging technicians mistakes. Thats bad. Technicians are not robots or engineers. We can easily miss something,make mistakes or pass something that in our opinion is safe but is no longer the same as it was orignially engineered. As long as we technicains do our due diligence we have rights. Its not a matter of perfection…
In 2014 pg. 1124, the superior court Honourable Mr. Justice Douglas articulated the legal test for negligence in any such case like a wheel off incident is as follows:
“To succeed in a claim of negligence a plaintiff must prove each element of tort. The basic element supporting of findings the negligence are of the following:
#1. There must be a duty of care arising out of the relationship between the parties.
#2. There must be a breech of that duty by some actual admission that constitutes a failure to observe the appropriate standard and care.
#3. That breech must cause the proven lost and damage.
The plaintiff must prove the defendant failed to meet the standards of care for a reasonable person. THE CASE LAW IS CLEAR IT IS NOT A STANDARD OF PERFECTION.”
For example a blatant hole in a frame is incompetence, but a plate underneath a “K” frame on an older Dodge Neon that was then re engineered with two thin 1 inch 18 guage steel strips that now has one missing, in my opinion is not a safety issue and does not require a frame replacement. Another Technician may disagree.
I would remind everyone before the comments start rolling in, part of your enrollment agreement was not to disparage the program or face a lifetime ban….
That said, i just resubmitted my application for the third time due to the red tape involved with digging up paperwork for an 80 year old business. Like anything the government touches, its a little painful.
The whole thing feels a little like bringing a machine gun to a fist fight, and I definitely do not love the idea of someone working from home interrupting and auditing my inspections, and watching me on camera.
It has been a very long and involved and SLOW process to enroll. I am stuck at step #8 in the sign up waiting for a contract to be signed. It was supposed to take up to 10 business days but has now been a month +2 days and I cannot go further in the application or order equipment until it is signed. If the frustration with onboarding this program is any indication of how the program will run it’s not going to be fun.