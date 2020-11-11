OEConnection acquires business intelligence provider

OEConnection, an automotive technology provider for OEM distribution networks, has acquired Summit Consulting Int’l, Inc., a business intelligence consulting and solutions provider to the automotive industry.
Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, SCI is a services and solutions provider focused on transforming the way automotive OEMs, dealers and their customers receive, manage, distribute and communicate actionable information.
The company is well known for using data to help their clients increase sales, improve customer satisfaction and strengthen owner loyalty.
OEC is known for its data management, ecommerce, pricing, supply chain, cataloging, service and business intelligence solutions across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.
OEC is the only provider to offer solutions in each market segment, providing an unmatched suite of solutions that focus exclusively on OEMs, their dealer networks and repairers.
An industry-leader in BI, SCI brings the vision, analytics and insights to enable OEC to leverage data on the buy side and deliver increased value to the customer.
“We very much look forward to this partnership and are pleased to welcome SCI to the OEC family. SCI has an incredible reputation with its clients in the business intelligence space and we are extremely happy to be joining forces. Together, we are better positioned to serve all our customers,” said Patrick Brown, OEC president and CEO. “We are excited to partner with Bob McDonald and the SCI team to expand our collective BI capabilities.”
“This is a very exciting time for the SCI team,” added Bob McDonald, president of SCI. “OEC has a tremendous track record of delivering value to its customers. OEC’s proven, high-quality solutions, combined with SCI’s domain expertise and BI platform, position us as a clear leader in this space. I look forward to partnering with OEC to deliver even more value to our customers.”
