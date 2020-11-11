OEConnection acquires business intelligence provider

OEConnection, an automotive technology provider for OEM distribution networks, has acquired Summit Consulting Int’l, Inc., a business intelligence consulting and solutions provider to the automotive industry.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, SCI is a services and solutions provider focused on transforming the way automotive OEMs, dealers and their customers receive, manage, distribute and communicate actionable information.

The company is well known for using data to help their clients increase sales, improve customer satisfaction and strengthen owner loyalty.

A suite of solutions

OEC is known for its data management, ecommerce, pricing, supply chain, cataloging, service and business intelligence solutions across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

OEC is the only provider to offer solutions in each market segment, providing an unmatched suite of solutions that focus exclusively on OEMs, their dealer networks and repairers.

An industry-leader in BI, SCI brings the vision, analytics and insights to enable OEC to leverage data on the buy side and deliver increased value to the customer.