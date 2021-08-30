OE hybrid parts now available for aftermarket

Continental announced that it now offers an extensive range of OE-quality electric motor parts for Asian, domestic and European hybrid vehicle service.

These components were previously only available from the OE dealer. But the aftermarket parts manufacturer and supplier said its new offerings are exact replacements for the original part, providing vehicle specific fit, form, and function.

They are designed to restore and maintain optimal hybrid vehicle performance and reliability. Continental’s hybrid replacement parts line includes hybrid battery cooling fans, inverter coolant pumps, HVAC blower motors, and engine cooling fan assemblies.

Continental is offering 16 hybrid battery cooling fan part numbers for direct replacement on Ford, GM, Honda, Hyundai, KIA, and Toyota hybrids from 2003-2020. The parts are designed to restore original battery cooling performance while delivering quiet, dependable operation, and optimal service life. Continental’s newest addition of hybrid inverter coolant pumps is available in five part numbers for popular models of Ford Escape, Toyota Prius, and Lexus CT200h.

With an expanded line of more than 40 HVAC blower motors and more than 55 cooling fan assemblies, the company offers coverage for Acura, Audi, Buick, Cadillac, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Lexus, Nissan, Porsche, and Toyota models from 2000-2021.