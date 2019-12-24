NTN aims to “keep them warm for Christmas”

Recently, on one of the coldest days Toronto has seen in a while, volunteers from NTN Canada served hot meals, and handed out clothing items and care bags for the homeless at a downtown shelter.

As part of the company’s “Let’s keep them warm for Christmas” corporate social responsibility program, NTN Canada and Applied Industrial Technologies (Central Canada Region) collaborated as a group to make warming care bags for homeless people.

The collected coats, hats, socks, mittens, scarves and food items were distributed to help the homeless stay warm this holiday season and beyond.

“We are truly fortunate to have such wonderful champions in our organizations as well as passionate industry partners who have stepped forward to donate clothing and food to help ensure we can meet our goal of distributing 100 care bags and 300 hot meals this evening to keep the homeless warm,” said Paul Meo, president and CEO of NTN Bearing Corporation of Canada.

The care packages and food items were distributed at the Haven Toronto Shelter.

“We thank the incredible staff at Haven Toronto for allowing us the opportunity to work alongside them in preparing a nutritious dinner, where hundreds of vulnerable people visit each day,” he said.

“It is wonderful to see our employees from Applied Industrial Technologies Central Canada Region and NTN banding together to support the homeless in our communities and help ensure that those in need can have access to a warm meal and clothing that will help them battle cold weather this holiday season and in the days ahead,” said Mike Allen, President, Applied Industrial Technologies.