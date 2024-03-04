NTN adds to aftermarket sales team

NTN Bearing Corporation, the parent company of BCA Bearings and Bower Bearings, announced the addition of Kevin Huckins to its automotive aftermarket sales team.

He will take on the role of regional sales manager for the western region.

“We are thrilled to add Kevin to our sales management team,” said Charles Harris, vice president of sales and marketing — automotive aftermarket for NTN. “His in-depth knowledge of the automotive and heavy-duty aftermarkets are an important asset to our organization, and his experience in sales management and ability to navigate our multifaceted distribution channels make him the ideal candidate to take our western region to the next level. I welcome his energetic, get-it-done attitude, and look forward to empowering his success in this role.”

His experience includes 26 years as an area/regional sales manager for Tenneco on the automotive side, followed by six years as a regional manager for Industrial Parts Depot where he focused on the heavy-duty aftermarket.

In his new role, Huckins will manage NTN’s multipronged sales efforts and sales agency partners for the automotive aftermarket and heavy-duty aftermarket business segments.